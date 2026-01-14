FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified leak probe

The newspaper's banner logo is seen during the grand opening of the Washington Post newsroom in Washington January 28, 2016. (REUTERS File Photo)

Federal investigators conducted a search at the Virginia residence of Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson on Wednesday morning for allegedly "obtaining and reporting classified and illegally leaked information."

"This past week, at the request of the Department of War, the Department of Justice and FBI executed a search warrant," US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on US social media company X.

The law enforcement action is tied to a broader inquiry involving a Maryland-based system administrator, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, who possesses high-level security clearance, WaPo said.

Authorities accuse the contractor of illegally transporting sensitive intelligence documents to his home, and classified materials were discovered hidden in his lunchbox and basement, according to an FBI affidavit reported by the newspaper.

"The leaker is currently behind bars," Bondi added.

Natanson, whose reporting focuses on the federal workforce and significant actions of the Trump administration, was at home during the execution of the warrant.

During the raid, the paper said, agents confiscated her mobile phone and watch.

"The Trump Administration will not tolerate illegal leaks of classified information that, when reported, pose a grave risk to our Nation's national," Bondi said.

FBI did not immediately offer an official statement regarding the specific objectives of the search or the status of the ongoing investigation.