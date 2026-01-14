Zelensky to declare state of emergency for Ukraine’s energy sector

Cars drive along the Independence Square during a power outage in Kyiv on January 14, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday announced he will declare a state of emergency for the country's energy sector due to extreme weather conditions and Russian strikes that have left much of Kyiv without power.

"Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine's energy sector," Zelensky said in a statement on US social media company X following a meeting.

Zelensky said the consequences of Russian strikes and "deteriorating weather conditions" are severe, with authorities working around the clock to restore electricity and heating.

He said a permanent coordination headquarters will be established to address the situation in Kyiv, and that he tasked the energy minister to "oversee work supporting people and communities under these conditions, as well as to address practical issues."

He said work is underway to "significantly" increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine, and that he also tasked the government with preparing a review of curfew regulations "for this extremely cold weather."