Louvre hike in ticket prices for non-Europeans sparks outrage

The Louvre Museum's decision to raise ticket prices for visitors from outside Europe took effect Wednesday, a move that has sparked criticism over dual pricing.

Admission fees for visitors arriving from outside the EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway have increased to €32 ($37.3) while it remained unchanged at €22 ($25.6) for European citizens.

The price increase is expected to generate an additional €15-20 million ($17-23 million) in annual revenue for the museum's budget.

It came after the Louvre's Board of Directors approved a new pricing structure in November that raises the standard ticket for non-European visitors.

Speaking to Anadolu, Julia Estimado, a French national, said the price increase limits people's access to culture, adding that this is a move to generate revenue following jewelry theft at the museum.

In October last year, a $102 million jewel heist took place at the Louvre Museum.

Angel Sangronis, a Venezuelan tourist, said that the difference in admission fees between Europeans and non-Europeans is "not fair."

South Korean tourist Hyewon Lee said she thinks the fee is expensive for her as a student.