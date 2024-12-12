Time magazine to name Trump 'Person of the Year': Report

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to be named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for 2024, a report said Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, Trump will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, Politico reported, citing three sources familiar with the plans.

Trump was previously recognized as Time's Person of the Year in 2016, following his presidential election victory.

He joins 13 other US presidents who have received the honor, including current President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for Time was quoted as saying that the magazine "does not comment on its annual choice for Person of the Year prior to publication. This year's choice will be announced tomorrow morning, Dec. 12, on Time.com."















