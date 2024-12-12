Turkish President Erdoğan receives U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ankara to meet with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The plane carrying Minister Blinken and his delegation landed at Esenboğa Airport on Thursday.

At Esenboğa Airport, Secretary Blinken was greeted by Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroğlu, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Protocol, along with Michael Goldman, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, and several other officials.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MEETS WITH BLINKEN



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Esenboğa Airport. The meeting focused on developments in Syria.

MEETING WITH MINISTER FIDAN ALSO EXPECTED



Before his visit to Türkiye, Blinken visited Jordan and is expected to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

In a statement from the U.S. Department of State, it was mentioned that during Blinken's visit, discussions would cover the transition process following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, the political process in the country, and a possible ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Fidan and his U.S. counterpart Blinken, had telephone conversations on December 7 and 10 regarding the latest developments in Syria.






















