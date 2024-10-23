Harris says US ready for woman president

Kamala Harris said Tuesday that America is "absolutely" ready to elect its first woman president but downplayed her historic bid, saying she simply wants to turn the page for a nation "exhausted" by Donald Trump.

With two weeks to Election Day, Harris and Trump are saturating swing states with rallies and taking to the airwaves and podcasts on the hunt for an advantage in a race that polls suggest is effectively tied.

Speaking on the national NBC network, Harris responded "absolutely" when asked if America was ready to elect its first woman -- but also noted her candidacy was about "turning the page."

"People are exhausted with Donald Trump and his approach, because it's all about himself," she said.

Trump, speaking to supporters in North Carolina, pitched a very different message.

"This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of incompetence, failure and disaster, or whether we'll begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," he said to cheers.

He repeatedly called Harris and her running mate Tim Walz stupid during the rally.





