Global condemnations pour in following deadly terrorist attack in Türkiye

Leaders from around the world on Wednesday condemned a terrorist attack targeting a defense industry facility in Türkiye's capital Ankara, causing the deaths of five people and the injury of 22 others.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attack on the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

"I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of The Turkish Aerospace Industries," Erdoğan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack on the sidelines of a BRICS group summit Erdoğan was attending as a guest.

"Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye," Putin said.

He added that Moscow condemns any manifestations of terrorism.

The U.S. also condemned the deadly terror attack, with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saying: "The United States stands with our Ally Türkiye and strongly condemns today's terrorist attack.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Blinken added in his remarks on X.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby "strongly" condemned the attack. "This morning, our prayers are with all of those affected and their families, and of course, also the people of Turkey at this very difficult time," he said.

"Turkish authorities, as they said it, are investigating this as a possible terrorist attack, and while we don't yet know the motive or who is exactly behind it, we strongly condemn this act of violence," he told reporters at a briefing.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also condemned the attack, stating: "We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely."

NATO stand with its allied nation Türkiye, he added.

Azerbaijan also condemned the attack, adding that Baku would always be on the side "of its brother, Türkiye."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also conveyed his condolences to Erdoğan, saying that the Netherlands "condemns all forms of terrorism. We sympathize with Türkiye and are closely monitoring the situation."

Calling the terrorist attack "horrific," Germany also condemned "all forms of terrorism in the strongest possible terms.

"Our solidarity goes out to our Turkish friends."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer "strongly" condemned the attack, saying: "Terrorism and violence have no place in our society."

Kosova condemned the attack as well, expressing solidarity with Türkiye.

"We stand with our ally, Türkiye, following today's terrorist attack in Ankara. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. Terrorism and violence have no place in our world!" says Kosova's President Vjosa Osmani on X.

Slovenia also condemned the "heinous" attack, with Deputy Prime Minister Tanja Fajon drawing attention to the civilian death toll.

"I condemn the heinous attack — which claimed lives of innocent people — in Türkiye today. There is no place for terrorism — or any form of violence — in democratic societies. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," she said.



CONDEMNATIONS FROM DIPLOMATIC MISSIONS IN TÜRKİYE



Canada's Embassy in Türkiye released a similar statement of strong condemnation, adding that Ottowa stands with Türkiye, "our friend and ally, at this difficult time."

Calling the attack "despicable, the chief of British intelligence service MI6 also condemned the attack.

"I extend my condolences to the families of the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Richard Moore said on X.

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, condemned the attack as well, offering his condolences.

The U.S. Embassy in Türkiye was also issued a statement of condemnation.

"The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack, and extends condolences to the families of those lost and injured. We stand with our ally Türkiye," it said.

Switzerland's embassy in Türkiye condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," conveying its condolences to the Turkish people.























