Erdoğan on TAI terror attack: 'Dirty hands' reaching out to Türkiye will be broken

Türkiye's president on Wednesday said that the "despicable" terror attack on facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara actually targeted the country's "survival, peace and defense initiatives."

"The terrorist attack against TAI, one of the locomotive organizations of the Turkish defense industry, is a despicable attack targeting the survival of our country, the peace of our nation, and our defense initiatives that are the symbol of our ideal of 'Fully Independent Türkiye'," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on X.

"From the first moment of the terrorist attack, our security forces quickly intervened and neutralized the terrorists," he said, adding: "Our nation should know that the dirty hands reaching out to Türkiye will definitely be broken; no structure, no terrorist organization, no axis of evil targeting our security will be able to achieve their goals."

"Our fight against all kinds of terrorist threats and their supporters will continue with determination, resolve and in a multi-dimensional manner," Erdoğan emphasized.

Extending his condolences to the victims of the attack and the whole nation, the Turkish president wished a speedy recovery to the wounded people.

Earlier, Erdoğan said four people were killed and 14 others injured in the attack.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya called on people seeking the latest developments to rely on statements from official sources.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

Ankara prosecutors have also launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.