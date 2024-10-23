Harris says her team is prepared if Trump prematurely declares victory in presidential election

US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said Tuesday that she is preparing for the possibility of former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump declaring victory before all the votes are counted in next month's presidential election.

"We've got two weeks to go, and I'm very much grounded in the present in terms of the task at hand. And we will deal with election night and the days after as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that as well," Harris said during an interview with NBC News in response to a question about her plans if Trump declares victory prematurely.

Harris sharply criticized Trump, accusing him of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and inciting violence at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo a free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol," she said, adding "140 law enforcement officers were attacked, some of whom were killed. This is a serious matter."

With the election fast approaching, Harris stressed that voters face a critical decision about the future of the country, drawing a stark contrast between Trump and the Democratic vision for leadership.

"The American people are, at this point, two weeks out, being presented with a very, very serious decision about what will be the future of our country," she said. "And it includes whether we are a country that values a president who respects their duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States."

Harris referenced a previous statement by Trump that he would "terminate" the US Constitution, adding that "the American people are being presented with a choice here about whether we want a president who understands that America must stand strong as a leader around the globe, or an individual in Donald Trump who openly admires dictators."

The vice president also criticized Trump's reported actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My goodness, recent reports that he gave COVID tests to the president of Russia during the height of the pandemic here, when Americans couldn't get their hands on COVID tests, these are the choices before the American people right now."

Harris described election day as a moment to "turn the page on division and hate" and focus on uniting the country.

She also stressed that her administration would differ from President Joe Biden's.

"Let me be very clear: mine will not be a continuation of the Biden administration. I bring my own experiences, my own ideas to it," she said.

Harris outlined her focus on reducing costs for Americans, particularly in key areas like groceries and housing, and emphasized her plan to work with private-sector homebuilders to increase the availability of affordable homes and units.









