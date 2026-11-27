Türkiye and Poland discussed expanding defense industry cooperation during Polish Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka's visit to Ankara, with the official expressing hope that engineers from the two NATO allies would collaborate on future projects.

Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB), received Sobkowiak-Czarnecka and her delegation for talks on strengthening bilateral defense industry ties.

The SSB said Türkiye's participation as a partner country at the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO), scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 2027, in the Polish city of Kielce, could advance existing projects and pave the way for new partnerships.

The Polish deputy minister also met with Turkish defense giant Aselsan's CEO Ahmet Akyol, who said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that they reviewed the company's operations in Poland, assessed ongoing projects and explored new areas of cooperation.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said Türkiye's experience demonstrated how military modernization could support domestic industry, research, employment and exports, adding that it would help inform Poland's planned overhaul of its military procurement agency under an initiative known as "Armaments Agency 2.0."