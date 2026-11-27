Turkish para powerlifter Abdullah Kayapinar won two gold medals and broke the European record at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain.

Competing in the men's 49-kilogram category on the opening day of the championships in Manama, Kayapinar topped the standings with a combined total of 530 kilograms, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation said.

He successfully lifted 173, 177 and 180 kilograms, with his final attempt setting a European record and earning him a second gold medal in the best lift category.

Kayapinar, who also won gold at last year's world championships in Egypt, claimed his second consecutive world title.