Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Friday met with his Australian and Mexican counterparts in Canberra to discuss bilateral cooperation, trade and international partnerships during the 12th MIKTA Speakers' Meeting.

During talks with Australian Senate President Sue Lines, Kurtulmus highlighted the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and Australia.

He said Turkish citizens who had successfully integrated into Australian society further strengthened ties between the two countries.

Kurtulmus described Türkiye and Australia's joint leadership at COP31 as a successful example of bilateral cooperation.

He identified the inclusion of Pacific issues on the summit's agenda as one of its significant outcomes.

The Turkish parliament speaker also emphasized opportunities for further cooperation and expressed willingness to work toward established targets for increasing bilateral trade.

Justice and Development (AK) Party parliamentary group deputy chairman Abdulhamit Gul and Türkiye's Ambassador to Canberra Ufuk Gezer also attended the meeting.

In separate talks with Mexican Senate Deputy President Veronica Camino Farjat, the two sides highlighted close cooperation within the G20 and MIKTA frameworks.

They also expressed satisfaction with the strong level of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Mexico.