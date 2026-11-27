Mutual direct investments between Türkiye and Russia have reached approximately $10 billion, the Turkish trade minister said Friday.

Omer Bolat made the remarks at the Türkiye-Russia Business Forum in Istanbul where more than 200 business leaders gathered to expand joint production and trade.

Roughly 3,000 Russian companies operate in Türkiye alongside 1,300 Turkish firms in Russia, he said, adding that it reflected mutual business confidence.

Bolat noted that Russia ranks first among countries where Turkish contractors have worked, with 2,190 completed projects valued at $103 billion, adding that Turkish builders stand ready for upcoming Russian projects.

He said Ankara aims to expand Turkish products' share in Russian markets across agriculture, food, automotive, chemicals, textiles, ready-to-wear, furniture, and construction materials.

Bolat added that both sides are working to link Türkiye's processing and manufacturing capacity with Russia's raw materials, grain, and energy resources to build sustainable supply chains.

He emphasized that Türkiye's Customs Union with the European Union and Russia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union offer companies broader access to third markets.

Calling for stronger logistics, Bolat stressed ensuring navigational safety in the Black Sea, streamlining customs procedures, and utilizing e-commerce platforms to bolster bilateral trade resilience.

Highlighting domestic performance, he said Türkiye's economy reached $1.7 trillion in the first half of 2026, while annualized goods exports hit $285.5 billion in October and services exports reached $127 billion in September.

- Energy cornerstone of ties: Russian deputy minister

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak thanked Türkiye for agreeing to serve as guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, set for June 2027.

He said the guest-country status will allow Turkish firms to showcase products and explore regional investment proposals, while proposing to host the next intergovernmental commission meeting in Kazan.

Calling energy the cornerstone of ties, Novak said the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines operate reliably and Russia is ready to help establish Türkiye as a regional energy trading hub.

He noted that Russian and Turkish partners are preparing to commission the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, describing it as a historic milestone for Türkiye.

Novak highlighted that Russian oil producer Tatneft invested 18 billion Turkish liras ($354.4 million) in Türkiye's first maleic anhydride plant, ending import reliance for the material.

On transport and agriculture, he pointed to safe Black Sea shipping, simpler customs clearance, and moving from grain and fertilizer supplies toward long-term contracts and joint agro-processing ventures.

Novak added that roughly 7 million Russian tourists visit Türkiye annually, with over 6.5 million passengers carried by Russian airlines last year, while citing new cooperation prospects in health care, e-commerce and education.

Both ministers reiterated the $100 billion annual bilateral trade target set by the presidents of the two countries, emphasizing joint investments, long-term contracts and greater product diversification.





