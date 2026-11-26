Türkiye on Thursday rejected a European Parliament resolution concerning its 2019 maritime boundary delimitation agreement with Libya, saying the EU has no authority over such matters.

"We reject the resolution adopted during today's (Nov. 26) session of the European Parliament's plenary concerning the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas that we signed with Libya in 2019, which contains biased and unfounded allegations," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that the EU has no authority over the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas, noting that this had also been established by a ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU.

It criticized the European Parliament for adopting politically motivated resolutions that disregard international law under the pretext of solidarity among member states, describing such efforts as futile.

"Peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean will be possible through approaches that prioritize dialogue, good neighborly relations, respect and cooperation," the statement said.

The ministry added that it expected EU officials to adopt such an approach.



