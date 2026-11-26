The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday its real-time monitors detected no airborne lead following a controlled military detonation at an ammunition plant in Iowa.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said all four of the agency's real-time air monitors recorded no airborne lead since Wednesday's blast.

Zeldin noted that more than 300 employees and contractors were sent to field following the detonation and collected over 1,000 new samples of the air, land, and water; promising to release laboratory results "transparently," which carry a 24-to-48-hour turnaround.

The US Army detonated 68 barrels of degraded, crystallized lead azide at the Middletown facility to eliminate the risk of an uncontrolled spontaneous explosion. US officials, including President Donald Trump, described the operation as a "huge success," and mitigation efforts have "far exceeded expectations."

In a Thursday update, the EPA said crews collected 1,591 samples before the blast and more than 1,000 afterward across homes, schools, farms, drinking water systems, and the Mississippi River watershed, while also testing for volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.

First laboratory results from post-detonation surface, water, and air samples are expected as early as Friday.