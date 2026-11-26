Several Turkish Super lig sides condemned the security forces' intervention against Besiktas fans in Georgia, while criticizing UEFA over Turkish teams being denied the right to host matches against Israeli teams in their own country, after clashes erupted during Besiktas' UEFA Europa League match against Hapoel Beer-Sheva on Thursday.

Trabzonspor was the first to extend support to Besiktas. "We do not accept Turkish teams being deprived of the right to play their home matches in their own country and in front of their own fans when facing teams from the occupying state of Israel," the club said in a statement.

"We do not consider UEFA's double standards on this issue acceptable," the club said.

Trabzonspor also strongly condemned what it described as disproportionate intervention by security forces against Besiktas supporters in Georgia earlier in the evening and during the match.

"Standing together and acting as one in the face of injustices against Turkish football and our fans is our most fundamental responsibility," the statement said.

The club expressed solidarity with Besiktas and its supporters, wishing a speedy recovery to fans who were injured during the incidents and taken to hospital.

Super Lig side Erzurumspor also released a statement in support of Besiktas, saying the club stands with the Istanbul side.

"We also stand with the Besiktas fans subjected to disproportionate force this evening and extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the fans injured in the incidents and taken to hospital," Erzurumspor said in a post on its official account.

Clashes broke out between Georgian police and Besiktas fans after officers intervened when a fan unfurled a Palestinian flag in the stands. Police then used pepper spray and surrounded the fan.

Following the incidents in the stands, the referees paused the match and left the pitch.

Fenerbahce said that "the use of disproportionate force against Besiktas fans, who, like every Turkish citizen who sees standing with the oppressed as a humanitarian responsibility, expressed their support for the Palestinian people, is unacceptable."

Galatasaray also condemned the disproportionate intervention, calling on UEFA to "put an end to its practices that deviate from the principle of equality and involve double standards toward our clubs!"

Other Super lig clubs, Basaksehir and Samsunspor also condemned the police intervention and extended their support for Besiktas.