Iran’s Araghchi assures Kuwaiti counterpart Tehran was not behind drone attack, offers joint probe

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday assured his Kuwaiti counterpart that Tehran was not involved in a drone attack on Kuwait and expressed readiness to conduct a joint investigation into the incident.

His remarks came shortly after the Iranian military spokesman rejected Kuwait's accusations and alleged that Israel and the US were involved in false-flag operations.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call Thursday afternoon with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, according to a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry carried by the official IRNA news agency.

During the conversation, Araghchi "categorically rejected allegations that Iran had carried out the drone attack," stressing that Tehran had no involvement in the incident.

He also expressed regret over the casualties and material damage caused by the attack.

The Iranian foreign minister offered to conduct a joint investigation with Kuwait to examine the circumstances of the incident and determine its causes and contributing factors, the statement said.

Earlier Thursday, Kuwait's military said several hostile drones had entered its airspace and that an attack attributed to Iran had struck a vital facility, causing casualties and material damage.

Four people, including two Italian nationals, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani, were initially reported to have been injured by falling shrapnel.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry later confirmed that the two Italians had died of their injuries.

Separately, Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi denied that Iran had attacked a vital facility in Kuwait and accused Israel and the US of involvement in false-flag operations and regional adventurism.





