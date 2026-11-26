Emirati curator Hoor Al Qasimi was appointed Thursday to lead the Venice Biennale's contemporary art exhibition in 2028. She will be the first Arab and the seventh woman to lead the exhibition.

Al Qasimi heads the Sharjah Art Foundation, which she founded in 2009 to promote contemporary art and cultural exchange. She has also directed the Sharjah Biennial since 2003.

The daughter of Sharjah's ruler, she curated the United Arab Emirates' pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015. ArtReview magazine ranked her first on its 2024 Power 100 list of the contemporary art world's most influential figures, citing her support for artists beyond the Western mainstream.

As curator of the 62nd International Art Exhibition, Al Qasimi will develop its overarching theme and select artists for the main exhibition, which runs alongside national pavilions often shaped by the curator's vision.

"The International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia has been an important platform for many of us around the world," Al Qasimi said, recalling her first visit to the Biennale in 2005.

"For me, La Biennale continues to be a critical space to engage with the work of influential artists and curators," she added.

Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, who recommended Al Qasimi's appointment, praised her approach, describing it as combining "a profound attentiveness to deep-rooted memory and its legacies, an open perspective on the intricate complexities of the present, and a rare ability to listen to places and their people."

The Venice Biennale's 61st contemporary art exhibition, curated by the late Koyo Kouoh, closed Sunday after a turbulent edition marked by the resignation of the international jury over the participation of Russia and Israel.

The controversy also saw the replacement of the coveted Golden Lions with Visitors Lions, while numerous artists withdrew from consideration for the awards in protest.





