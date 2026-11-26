Worker killed, several others injured in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jazan oil refinery

One worker was killed and several others were injured Thursday in an attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region, the Energy Ministry said.

An official source at the ministry said in a statement that a "hostile aerial projectile" struck the refinery, causing a fire and temporarily suspending some operations at the facility. The fire was dealt with, the source said.

The source said preliminary information indicated that the attack killed a Nepalese worker and that several other workers of different nationalities sustained injuries of varying severity.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical care, the source added, extending condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

Emergency response and specialized technical teams immediately began their work following the attack.

Efforts are underway to complete damage assessments and verify the safety of the facilities in coordination with relevant authorities, the source said.

The ministry did not identify the party responsible for the attack or specify the number of injured workers.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said the Houthis had attacked the Jazan oil refinery.

The coalition later said it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Yemen's western Al Hudaydah province that it said had been used in the attack on the refinery.

The attack comes amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, including attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Hostilities between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensified again in July following a period of relative calm that began in 2022.





