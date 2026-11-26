Iran says Qatari, Pakistani mediation in talks with US continues

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan in negotiations between Tehran and Washington are continuing.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Araghchi said Qatari and Pakistani mediators remain engaged and are regularly conveying ideas and proposals between the two sides.

He said, however, that Iran's Foreign Ministry is prioritizing efforts to strengthen the country's economic resilience against sanctions rather than focusing solely on negotiations.

Tehran is working through various channels to meet its needs and counter attempts to impose an economic blockade and sanctions, he added.

"We are examining ideas that could open new paths, but we insist on implementing our demands related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz," Araghchi said.

The demands Iran conveyed to Washington include lifting what Tehran calls the maritime blockade, guaranteeing safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, removing unilateral sanctions, granting exemptions for oil exports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

The demands also include keeping nuclear materials inside Iran and ending the war.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and on what it said were US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding on June 18, but its implementation stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since July, military confrontations between Washington and Tehran have periodically resumed and extended into Arab countries in the region, despite continuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.