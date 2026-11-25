Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party formally challenged the election results late Wednesday, seeking to have voting repeated at 120 polling stations, according to media reports.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said Likud filed an appeal with the Jerusalem District Court, sitting as an administrative court, asking it to annul the results from 120 polling stations and order new voting at those locations.

The Haaretz newspaper said the party "submitted affidavits alleging irregularities at dozens of polling stations in Arab towns, most involving the transfer of information about voters' identities in violation of rulings by the Central Elections Committee and the Supreme Court."

"The appeal did not include evidence of electoral bribery or widespread fraud," it said.

Haaretz cited an unnamed Likud source who said the party understood it lacked evidence of systematic fraud or vote-buying and was therefore focusing its challenge mainly on the reporting of voters' identities and the use of that information in applications designed to encourage people to vote.

Officials at the Central Elections Committee believe that even if the allegation were proven, it would not provide legal grounds to annul the results at the polling stations, according to the newspaper.

In response to the appeal, Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party accused Likud of seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the election results.

"Those who want true unity do not wage an incessant delegitimization campaign against the democratic election results and insist on denying the will of the people," said Yashar, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Eisenkot faces a Dec. 6 deadline to form a government under a mandate granted by President Isaac Herzog.

The deadline can be extended by 14 days.



