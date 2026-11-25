Russia yet to receive any refusal from Europeans to visit Moscow, Kremlin aide says

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday that Europe has not yet refused to send representatives to Moscow for Ukraine peace negotiations.

"We haven't exactly received a refusal of that kind; there have been various public statements. But there are also signals coming through other channels -- for instance, via telephone," Ushakov told the Vesti news outlet.

The presidential aide's remarks come after the European Commission's chief spokesperson, Paula Pinho, told a press briefing in Brussels on Monday that the EU is aware of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation for European representatives to visit Moscow, but continues to focus on discussions in a multilateral format.

Last week, Putin told a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, after his historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, that his country agreed to a proposal by US envoys to integrate the issue of Ukraine's security into pan-European security.

"However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine," Putin said.

Europe has not been represented in US-mediated ⁠peace talks between Russia and Ukraine so far, and Russia has regularly opposed European participation.

Ushakov said there were no agreements yet on a meeting with European representatives in the Russian capital, and also no decision on their participation in the trilateral Ukraine peace talks.

"The invitation (for bilateral consultations in Moscow) remains valid, and we hope that the Europeans will respond in one way or another," he added.

Ushakov said he held a phone conversation with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, but did not elaborate on what was discussed in the call.

He confirmed contacts with European representatives following the trilateral as well, saying many issues were discussed, including "various nuances of the settlement in Ukraine."



