Five international cooperation agreements were signed Wednesday on the sidelines of the 12th World Halal Summit and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo in Istanbul.

Türkiye's Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK) signed a cooperation deal with Vietnam's Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality to strengthen collaboration in the halal sector.

The Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) also reached an agreement with Vietnam's relevant authority during the program.

In another ceremony, SMIIC signed a cooperation agreement with the Center for the Development of the Halal Industry under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Saudi Halal Center and the Kyrgyz Republic also held a signing ceremony as part of efforts to expand international alignment in halal standards and certification.

Separately, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and the World Halal Summit Council signed a cooperation agreement at the event.

Opened Wednesday at the Istanbul Expo Center under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and coordinated by the Turkish Trade Ministry, the gathering hosts 225 companies from 25 countries.

Organized by Discover Events with SMIIC and Lokman Hekim University under the theme "Sustainable Halal Economy: Eliminating Waste, Empowering Growth" the summit runs through Nov. 27 and the expo through Nov. 28.

According to Trade Ministry figures, global Muslim spending outside Islamic finance reached $2.6 trillion in 2024 and is projected to hit $3.56 trillion by 2029, alongside $6 trillion in Islamic finance assets.

SMIIC has published 81 standards, including 21 directly covering the halal sector, across 49 member and observer countries, while Türkiye's HAK has authorized 147 bodies overseeing 3,000 halal certificates.





