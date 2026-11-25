The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced Wednesday that it had authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites designed to operate as data centers in space.

The authorization, described by the agency as the first of its kind in US history, allows SpaceX to establish its Starmind constellation of orbital computing modules to process large amounts of data for use on Earth.

The project aims to meet growing demand for computing infrastructure driven by the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

"By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement.

The constellation would primarily use optical inter-satellite links, with the FCC authorizing radiofrequency connections for backup and emergency communications.

The FCC said the proposed constellation would operate in compliance with its orbital debris regulations.

SpaceX first submitted its application for the orbital data center network in January 2026, seeking permission to deploy as many as 1 million satellites.





