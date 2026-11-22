Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran carries critical weight for alleviating global economic strain beyond reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"Hopefully it will succeed. We are also doing everything we can. A US-Iran agreement is not only important for opening the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, it is important in the sense of rolling back global financial crises somewhat," Fidan told Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.

Warning that the fallout from the Iran war threatens international markets, Fidan said: "The economic burden brought by this war and lack of resolution is getting harder every day for many countries. It is heading toward having very destructive effects."

He said diplomatic efforts around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway vital to global energy shipments, remain active, with messages and demands passing between the parties even though the process currently seems deadlocked.

Confirming that mediation efforts are continuing, Fidan noted that he recently discussed the crisis with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Fidan also outlined a two-track framework for addressing disputes involving Iran, arguing that questions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program can be handled within the US and UN frameworks.

Other regional issues tied to Iran, however, should be addressed directly by regional countries rather than outside actors, he said.

Saying that in the past resolving regional disputes was left to hegemonic powers, Fidan stressed the importance of regional states developing the political will to find solutions to their own problems.