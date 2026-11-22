Türkiye will issue a commemorative postage stamp and first-day cover on Nov. 29 to mark the first anniversary of a historic achievement by KIZILELMA, the country's first uncrewed fighter jet, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on Sunday.

In a written statement, Uraloglu provided details about the commemorative stamp and first-day cover prepared by Türkiye's postal service, PTT, to honor the domestically developed aircraft.

Uraloglu recalled that KIZILELMA, developed domestically by Turkish defense company Baykar, achieved a milestone in aviation combat history during a test conducted off the coast of the country's northern province of Sinop on Nov. 29, 2025.

During the test, KIZILELMA successfully struck a target designated by ASELSAN's MURAD AESA radar using a GOKDOGAN missile developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (TUBITAK SAGE).

The achievement made KIZILELMA the first uncrewed fighter aircraft to shoot down a jet-powered aerial target using a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, according to the minister.