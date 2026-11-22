US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen criticized US President Donald Trump on Saturday for describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "friend" ahead of last week's talks in China.

"Vladimir Putin is anything but a friend to the United States. It is shocking and downright un-American for the President to suggest otherwise," Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on US social media platform X.

Her remarks followed Trump's warm greeting of Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China, where the two leaders met to discuss ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Walking toward Putin before the talks, Trump said: "Who is he? He is my friend."

The US president also stressed their decades-long familiarity and voiced optimism about potential outcomes from the engagement.

"We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start," said Trump.