COP31 President Murat Kurum speaks to members of the media after leaving the plenary session at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 22, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Some countries obstructed progress at the COP31 climate summit by focusing on individual words and introducing issues unrelated to climate change, COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, some countries became fixated on a word or an expression and brought other issues, unrelated to climate, into the discussions, preventing the process from moving forward," Kurum told reporters following a plenary session in Antalya, according to a statement by Türkiye's Environment Ministry.

"We did everything we could. The decision rests with 196 countries, and we will respect their decision," he added.

Kurum said the COP31 presidency had proposed measures to expand renewable energy, protect oceans and mountains, uphold the Paris Agreement's 1.5C temperature goal, and promote carbon capture technologies aligned with the agreement.

However, he said some countries supported the proposed cover decision while others opposed it, preventing consensus.

Kurum stressed that Türkiye would not prepare another draft in the absence of consensus.

"There will be no new text from now on. We will not work on another text in an environment where consensus has not been reached," he said.

Kurum also criticized the failure to reach decisions despite prolonged negotiations, warning that continued deadlock would only worsen the impacts of climate change.

"There is no benefit to anyone in a system built around holding meetings and failing to make decisions in negotiation rooms," he said.

He added that Türkiye and Australia had worked throughout the summit to facilitate compromise and thanked countries that had made efforts to advance the negotiations.

Kurum said the COP31 presidency would continue implementing existing decisions under the Paris Agreement, while emphasizing that the final responsibility for reaching consensus rested with the participating countries.