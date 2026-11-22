Four children were killed and two others injured on Sunday when a landmine exploded in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Alikhbaria TV reported.

Citing its correspondent, the broadcaster said the mine was left behind by the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad and exploded in the village of Umm Khazim in rural Idlib.

It gave no further details on the circumstances of the blast or the condition of the injured children.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to kill and injure people across Syria. Syrian authorities and international organizations are working in several parts of the country to locate and clear them.

Landmine Monitor recorded at least 13,953 people killed or injured by mines and explosive remnants of war in Syria between 1999 and 2024. It said the actual toll could be higher because of difficulties in documenting casualties.