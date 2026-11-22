Israel on Sunday revoked the entry permits of a number of Palestinians in the villages of Nabi Samuel and Beit Iksa and the Khalayleh neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, preventing them from reaching their homes, local authorities said.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli authorities had withdrawn permits from an unspecified number of Palestinians in the three areas.

"The Israeli occupation authorities use the permit system to control their entry and exit, deciding who is allowed to reach their home and who is denied access, either by revoking a permit or refusing to renew it," it said.

The governorate said the measure was part of a "systematic policy of isolation" imposed by Israel on the three communities, which have been surrounded by the separation wall and military checkpoints.

In September 2025, Israel designated the three areas as "friction zones," requiring residents to obtain special permits valid for one year.

"Under this system, the right of Palestinians to reach their homes has become dependent on the approval of the occupation authorities and the renewal of these permits," the governorate said.

In April 2025, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling on Israel as an occupying power to cease all unlawful actions on the ground, including the expansion of settlements, the demolition of homes and the revocation of residency permits for Palestinians in East Jerusalem.