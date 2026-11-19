Türkiye's homegrown Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft has entered the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory after years of development, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Thursday.

"I believe our glorious army will achieve victory after victory with Bayraktar Kızılelma, and I hope this proud milestone brings great success," Erdoğan said on social media.

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar said Thursday it had delivered the first three Bayraktar Kızılelma unmanned fighter jets to Türkiye's security forces, nearly four years after the aircraft's maiden flight.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Baykar said the Kızılelma had become the world's first unmanned fighter jet to enter military service.

"Today, we deliver to our nation the dream we set out to build 20 years ago," Baykar said.

Developed with Baykar's own funding, the Kızılelma is designed for air-to-air combat and strikes against surface targets. The company is also developing the aircraft to operate from ships with short flight decks.

The jet measures 14.5 meters (47.6 feet) in length, has a 10-meter (32.8-foot) wingspan and a maximum takeoff weight of 8.5 metric tons.

According to Baykar, it can reach a maximum speed of Mach 0.9, or 90% of the speed of sound, and remain airborne for more than three hours.

FROM MAIDEN FLIGHT TO AUTONOMOUS FORMATION



Baykar unveiled the project in 2021 and showcased the prototype the following year at the TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festival in the northern Turkish city of Samsun.

The aircraft completed its maiden flight Dec. 14, 2022, flying for 18 minutes at Baykar's test center in Çorlu, northwestern Türkiye.

In April 2023, the Kızılelma flew in close formation with Baykar's Akıncı drone during tests in Çorlu. The two aircraft later repeated the formation flight before spectators at TEKNOFEST in Istanbul.

On Nov. 29, 2025, a Kızılelma struck a jet-powered aerial target with a Turkish-made Gökdoğan air-to-air missile during a test off the Black Sea coast near Sinop, according to Baykar.

The following month, two Kızılelma prototypes flew autonomously in close formation over Çorlu.

Baykar said the aircraft used software developed by its engineers to coordinate their movements and conduct an air patrol along a predetermined route.

In Thursday's announcement, Baykar thanked the team behind the aircraft and paid tribute to colleagues who died during its development.

The company also honored its late founder, Özdemir Bayraktar, for his contributions to Türkiye's National Technology Initiative.