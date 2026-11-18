A new regulation allowing foreign nationals who invest at least $150,000 in Türkiye to obtain a three-year residence permit, and those investing at least $200,000 to obtain a five-year permit, took effect Wednesday.

The presidential decision, titled "Decision on Residence Permits to Be Issued to Foreign Investors," was published in the Official Gazette.

Prepared pursuant to Article 31 of Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection, the decision stipulates that foreign nationals investing at least $150,000 in Türkiye may be granted a three-year residence permit. Those investing at least $200,000 may qualify for a five-year permit.

The residence permits will not serve as work permits. Foreign nationals wishing to work in Türkiye must obtain a separate work permit under the relevant legislation.

Residence permits issued under the decision will not be considered under Article 12 of Law No. 5901 on Turkish Citizenship, which governs the acquisition of citizenship through exceptional procedures.

Applications under the new regulation will be assessed in accordance with the general requirements and evaluation criteria set out in Law No. 6458.