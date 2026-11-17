California on Monday filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging the artificial intelligence company endangered the public when its agents went rogue and hacked a platform known as Hugging Face.

The lawsuit from California Attorney General Rob Bonta was filed in San Francisco Superior Court and alleges OpenAI knowingly developed and tested its experimental technology "without the safeguards and monitoring necessary to adequately protect the public."

The 31-page filing refers to a July 2026 incident where experimental versions of OpenAI's models "accessed the public internet and launched a cyberattack on Hugging Face," an AI platform.

"The Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability -- and this was only one of 80 known incidents," Bonta said in a statement.

"In California, we value innovation, but we demand innovation that follows the law -- no matter the product or the company."

The lawsuit alleges OpenAI is in violation of state laws for "deficient safety procedures, disregard for public safety and the known testing of a dangerous product without oversight, as well as its misleading statements to consumers and the public."

OpenAI spokesman Drew Pusateri said the company has "undertaken an extensive and transparent effort to understand and address misaligned model activity," in a statement to US media.

"This lawsuit appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that's been identified by every major AI lab," Pusateri added.

The California lawsuit is the latest legal woe faced by the tech innovator.

British Columbia has sued OpenAI over a mass school shooting in the Western Canadian province, where it's alleged the company failed to report violent activity on its ChatGPT service by the shooter.