Türkiye updates Green Deal Action Plan to accelerate twin transition, EU integration

Türkiye updated its Green Deal Action Plan for the 2026-2030 period to strengthen integration into global green supply chains and alignment with the EU Customs Union, according to the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The five-year strategic framework, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aims to establish global collaborations for the efficient reuse of natural resources.

The update comes as green transition efforts accelerate worldwide, with the UN and the EU establishing policies governing the circular economy and industrial decarbonization.

The circular noted that Türkiye has made significant progress in climate legislation and carbon pricing, while "boosting renewable energy capacity, transitioning to a circular economy, and promoting sustainable production practices."

The new five-year framework is built on a twin transition approach addressing green and digital transformations simultaneously.

The newly established Green Deal Working Group will be chaired by the Trade Ministry or a designated deputy to monitor and evaluate implementation alongside high-level representatives from relevant ministries.

All relevant public institutions will be required to submit annual progress reports for the specific actions under their responsibility.