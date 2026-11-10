US aircraft evacuated from UK base after threat from Iran: Report

The US evacuated several American aircraft from RAF Mildenhall, a British air force base, on Monday following a reported threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, US officials have not yet clarified whether the threat was immediate or more general.

According to flight-tracking information and officials familiar with the situation, two American refueling tankers initially diverted to Germany, while several other aircraft were later relocated to Germany and other locations.

The US Air Force declined to comment on the specific movements, explaining only that American aircraft regularly move between different bases for operational reasons.

The White House directed questions to the Pentagon.

The development follows a similar decision last month, when the Pentagon withdrew B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford amid concerns over an alleged Iran-backed plot targeting American pilots and aircraft with drones and other methods.

Iran has warned that any US military attack against it could trigger retaliation extending beyond the Middle East.

Meanwhile, senior congressional leaders responsible for political and intelligence matters, known as the "Gang of Eight," were briefed on Iran-related threats on Monday.





