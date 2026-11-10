Canada extends some tariff relief measures on US imports

Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to the media as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Canada said Monday that it is extending some of the relief from its counter-tariffs on US goods and widening which imports qualify.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the changes in a statement, saying they aim to better support Canadian businesses and workers affected by US tariffs while encouraging the use of Canadian-made goods wherever possible.

The broad exemption, known as horizontal remission, has been extended by one year to June 30, 2028, while also expanding such relief to include non-steel goods used in mining, quarrying or the extraction of oil and gas and all goods used by public education entities, including those mandated by Indigenous organizations.

Ottawa said it will gradually remove from the program goods that can reliably be sourced in Canada.

The ministry said it will provide targeted relief to companies that must continue purchasing from the US under exceptional circumstances, such as when goods are in short supply in Canada or existing contracts require them to do so.