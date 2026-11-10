TRUMP SAYS MILITARY ACTION AGAINST IRAN DOESNT SEEM TO BE A VERY NECESSARY THING

Trump says military action against Iran 'doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that further military action against Iran did not appear necessary at this stage, while warning that Washington remained prepared to act if the situation changed.

"At this point, taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing — but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump added that Israel and the wider Middle East were protected from the Iranian "danger and threat."

"We're seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict. I think it's going to be ending fairly soon," he said.

He said the US "is just keeping it the status quo."

"I don't guarantee anything, but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded."

Trump said he hopes the US will be able to reach a deal with Iran.

"But nothing's going to happen. And if we have to, we'll take it very serious. We are so loaded. We just have another aircraft carrier. It's all loaded up to the gills with brand-new, beautiful stuff," he added.

"And hopefully, we don't have to use them."