Türkiye, Somalia discuss current security developments, counterterrorism efforts

Türkiye and Somalia discussed current military and security developments in Somalia as troop-contributing countries to the African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission begin withdrawing their forces from the country.

Both sides also discussed counterterrorism efforts and security cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia.

The discussions came after Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Ferhat Alkan met Somalia's National Security Adviser Awes Hagi Yusuf Ahmed in the capital Mogadishu.

"Turkey continues to contribute to the peace, stability, and security of Somalia, as it has in the past," the Turkish Embassy said in a statement following the meeting Tuesday.

According to the Office of the National Security Adviser, both sides also focused on political issues, the fight against al-Shabaab and bilateral cooperation.

"The NSA expressed Somalia's appreciation for Türkiye's longstanding friendship & support, and reaffirmed importance of continued coordination for Somalia's stability," it said in a statement.

Türkiye's military training mission in Somalia, known as TURKSOM, has been a crucial element in the country's counterterrorism operations, providing extensive military training and logistical support to Somali security forces in their fight against terrorist groups such as al-Shabaab and Daesh.





