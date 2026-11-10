Israeli forces carry out new incursion into rural Quneitra, search passersby

Israeli forces carried out a new incursion into rural Quneitra in southern Syria on Tuesday, setting up a military checkpoint at the entrance to the town of Jabata al-Khashab and searching passersby, Syrian media reported.

Israeli forces established the checkpoint at the town's entrance and searched people passing through, Syria's Alikhbariah TV said without providing details on any detentions or how long the checkpoint remained in place.

The raid came a day after an Israeli force advanced into central rural Quneitra on Monday and set up a military checkpoint on the Rasem al-Halabi junction road, where troops searched passersby.

On Saturday, Alikhbariah TV also reported that Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab.

On Monday, Israeli forces opened fire toward several journalists as they documented Israeli violations in rural Quneitra, without causing injuries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The agency condemned the shooting targeting one of its correspondents while performing his work, calling it a "flagrant violation of press freedom."

Syria considers repeated Israeli incursions into the country's south a violation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and has demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory.





