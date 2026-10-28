Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate arrives in US

Flavio Bolsonaro steps off a plane after arriving at Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Florida on October 28, 2026. (AFP)

Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro arrived in Miami on Wednesday from Ecuador, despite a court order requiring him to surrender his passports as part of a corruption and money-laundering investigation, according to US media reports.

Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Within two days, questions began circulating about his whereabouts.

The son of former President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation over his alleged links to a banker accused of financial misconduct and a man suspected of money laundering.

On Tuesday morning, Bolsonaro missed the Brazilian Supreme Court's deadline to hand over his passports.

A senior State Department official confirmed that Bolsonaro and his family had been granted visas to enter the United States, according to The Washington Post.

Flight-tracking services showed that the Gulfstream jet carrying Bolsonaro left Guayaquil, Ecuador, and landed at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, a joint civil-military facility.