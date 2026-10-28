MISSILE LANDS NEAR YEMENS ADEN AIRPORT FOLLOWING HOUTHI THREATS TO TARGET FACILITY

Missile lands near Yemen's Aden airport following Houthi threats to target facility

A missile landed at Al-Nasr Camp, adjacent to Aden International Airport in southern Yemen, on Wednesday, following Houthi threats to target the facility, witnesses told Anadolu.

The missile landed at Al-Nasr Camp, where Yemeni Coast Guard forces and Interior Ministry headquarters are located, they said.

No further information was immediately available.

This marks the fifth time the airport and surrounding areas have been targeted since mid-October.

The incident followed a call by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree for "those present at Aden Airport to evacuate immediately" ahead of a planned attack, according to the group-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel.

Saree claimed that a Saudi military cargo aircraft was present at the airport.

There was no immediate response from the Saudi officials or the Yemeni government regarding the Houthi claims.

Aden International Airport is one of Yemen's most important air gateways, serving as a vital link for Yemenis traveling into and out of the country amid limited air travel options.

It also serves as a key gateway connecting Yemen with regional and international destinations.

Since July, military escalation between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has resumed, particularly in Taiz and Lahj, killing and injuring thousands, according to UN reports.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.