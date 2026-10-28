EU SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH NEXT ISRAELI GOVT BASED ON ‘DEMOCRATIC PRINCIPLES, COMMON VALUES

The EU looks forward to engaging with Israel's next government based on "democratic principles and common values," a European Commission spokesperson said Wednesday.

"We look forward to engaging with the next government, on the basis of our long-standing relationship and commitment to democratic principles and common values," Anouar El Anouni told a midday briefing in Brussels.

He said the EU's approach would continue to be based on "frank and open dialogue" aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation, addressing issues of concern and working together to promote regional stability, security and a just and lasting peace.

El Anouni congratulated the Israeli people on the parliamentary elections, saying the high voter turnout reflected Israel's "vibrant democracy."

With 85.6% of the votes counted in Tuesday's parliamentary election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc was projected to secure 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, eight short of a governing majority, according to Israeli media.

The opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot was projected to win 48 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to secure 19 seats, according to Israeli news website Ynet.