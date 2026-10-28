News World Arab parties signal willingness to help oust Israel PM Netanyahu

Arab parties signal willingness to help oust Israel PM Netanyahu

An alliance of predominantly Arab parties in Israel signaled on Wednesday its readiness to help topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious coalition following parliamentary elections, positioning their projected surge of seats as an indispensable kingmaker in blocking the long-serving premier from retaining power.

An alliance of predominantly Arab parties in Israel has signalled its willingness to help oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of right-wing and religious parties following the country's parliamentary election.



Yousef Jabareen, chairman of the Joint List, said on Wednesday that Netanyahu's government had made life unbearable for Arab citizens.



"The government of Netanyahu and [far-right National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir has made life hell for every Arab citizen," Jabareen said.



He described the support for Arab parties in Tuesday's election as "historic."



With most votes counted, the conservative Ra'am party and the Joint List were projected to win a combined 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.



The parties could play a decisive role in determining the next government, as neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition camp led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot is set to secure a majority.



"We will know how to use our political strength to advance the values we believe in," Jabareen said.



"We are ready to pave the way for the replacement of the government of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich - and send them home."



Arab citizens make up around one-fifth of Israel's population. Most are descendants of Palestinians who remained in the country following Israel's establishment and the 1948 war.



They hold Israeli citizenship and have the right to vote, but their close family and cultural ties to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have fuelled mistrust among some Jewish Israelis.



Right-wing Jewish parties in Israel have traditionally refused to cooperate with Arab parties.











