GITEX Ai Türkiye explores AI opportunities on second day

The highly anticipated GITEX Ai Türkiye continued with its second day in Istanbul as global technology leaders, investors and startups explored major artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities and strategic partnerships.

The global event, hosted by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment Office and the Industry and Technology Ministry, opened its doors on Wednesday at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Anadolu Agency acts as the global communication partner for the event where startups, investors and tech giants gathered to expand into new markets and develop collaborations.

Investment Office Communications Department Head Gokhan Yucel and GITEX Vice President Bilal Alrais delivered the opening speeches on the first day.

A prominent panel titled "The 1GW Countdown" discussed Türkiye's AI strategy to reach at least one gigawatt of installed data center capacity by 2030.

Participants evaluated the necessary implementation models to transform this target into operational computing capacity while addressing risks like permit processes and grid connection schedules.

Speakers explored how enterprise AI will shape the future beyond 2027 and how leaders can prepare for this massive digital transformation.

Istanbul Chamber of Industry Head Erdal Bahcivan questioned whether the current enterprise versions can cope with the real artificial intelligence world during his speech.

Women and Democracy Foundation board of trustees Chair Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar attended a session focusing on women, leadership and human-centric innovation in the digital era.

Another panel focused on smart factories, evaluating the transition from early pilot applications to scalable artificial intelligence use in production lines, quality control and planning.

Experts discussed how automated agents reshape corporate operations across customer service, finance and human resources while highlighting necessary security and governance measures.

A session on accelerating retail transformation covered the integration of smart systems into global retail operations and the delivery of real-time personalized e-commerce experiences.

The first day concluded with a panel on building an ecosystem featuring TUBITAK ULAKBIM Director Mehmet Mirat Satoglu, BSC AI Factory Türkiye Project Leader Feyza Eryol and TUBITAK BILGEM AI Institute Director Mehmet Haklidir.

The event hosts 24 companies under the Turcorn 100 Program, which aims to carry Türkiye's unicorn and growth-stage companies to international markets.

Global technology giants including Google Cloud, HPE, NVIDIA, ASUS, Dell Technologies, Huawei, SAP and TrendAI also participate in the massive exhibition.





