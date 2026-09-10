Kuwait condemns Netanyahu’s incursion into Mount Hermon in Syria

Kuwait on Thursday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's illegal entry into Syria's Mount Hermon and called on the UN Security Council to take action to halt attacks on the sovereignty of the Arab country.



Netanyahu entered the occupied Syrian area of Mount Hermon on Wednesday accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, in a move that observers viewed as part of his campaign ahead of Knesset elections scheduled for Oct. 27.



In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Netanyahu's "illegal entry" into Syrian territory, describing it as a "flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a "blatant breach" of international law.



The ministry said continued Israeli incursions and attacks inside Syrian territory represented an "escalation that undermined security and stability in the region."



It reaffirmed Kuwait's "full support" for Syria's independence and sovereignty over all its territory.



The ministry also called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by stopping the attacks and ensuring Israel's compliance with relevant international resolutions, stressing the need to respect the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement of Forces between Syria and Israel.



The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also condemned Netanyahu's "illegal entry" as a "provocative" move and a violation of the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.



Jordan's Foreign Ministry also called it a "flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a "blatant breach" of international law.



In a video filmed during his visit, Netanyahu, wearing a bulletproof vest, said he was standing at the summit of Mount Hermon on the eve of the Jewish New Year, pointing to Damascus, Lebanon and the Syrian Golan Heights.



Netanyahu claimed Israel had established unprecedented "absolute control" over the area stretching from Mount Hermon toward the Yarmouk River.



He said Israel would not allow "terrorist forces" to establish a presence near its borders.



Katz, meanwhile, signaled that Israel intended to maintain its occupation of the area. "We are here on Mount Hermon, and we will not move from here," he said in a separate video.



Israel has occupied Syria's Golan Heights since 1967 and unilaterally annexed the territory in 1981, a move not recognized by the international community.





