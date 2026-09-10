4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza home despite ceasefire

Four Palestinians from the same family were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip despite an ongoing ceasefire, according to a medical source.



The source told Anadolu that the four bodies were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after the strike hit a house belonging to the Ahmed family in Beit Lahia Project.



Several others were also injured in the attack, while many were missing under the rubble, the source said.



Meanwhile, several injured were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital early Thursday after Israeli military vehicles and a drone opened fire on shelters and tents housing the displaced in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.



Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the camp.



Separately, Israeli naval vessels opened heavy fire in the waters off Khan Younis, and in areas east of the central Gaza Strip.



The attacks marked the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.



The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 in a brutal war since October 2023 that has destroyed or damaged much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.





