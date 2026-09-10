Russia, Ukraine trade overnight strikes killing 3, injuring over 30

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday traded accusations concerning overnight airstrikes that at least three people and injured over 30 others in both countries.

In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said a total of eight people were injured after overnight strikes that damaged apartment buildings and local infrastructure in the city of Kryvyi Rih and the region's Nikopol district.

Sumy Governor Oleh Hryhorov said two people were killed and 20 others injured after a Russian strike hit a shopping mall in the northeastern region's capital.

"Two men and a woman are in serious condition. Another woman is in critical condition. Among the injured are three girls aged 15-16. Their injuries range from minor to moderate. Doctors are providing all necessary care," Hryhorov said.

In the Kyiv region, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said three people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, with the most significant damage being recorded in the Fastiv and Bucha districts.

In total, 32 properties were damaged across the region," Tkachenko said, noting this included two industrial or warehouse facilities.

Meanwhile, acting Mykolaiv Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said four people were killed and 19 others injured in Russian strikes targeting port, industrial, and civilian infrastructure in the regional capital.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed air defenses shot down 128 out of 149 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it launched group strikes against a drone warehouse in the city of Mykolaiv, as well as infrastructure facilities at the customs terminal distribution center in the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

The ministry said the infrastructure was being used "for the benefit" of the Ukrainian military, and that it hit two dry-cargo vessels and a tugboat escorting them while en route to the port of Odesa.