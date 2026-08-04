Türkiye 'seriously concerned' about targeting of civilian vessels in Black Sea

Türkiye on Tuesday expressed "serious concern" over attacks targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea, the country's Foreign Ministry said, after the Turkish-owned civilian vessels Yasar and Nadezhda were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles upon leaving the Port of Novorossiysk on Monday evening. A number of crew members, including Turkish citizens, were injured in the attacks.

"We are seriously concerned that, despite all our warnings, the war between Russia and Ukraine is increasingly spreading across the Black Sea in a manner that also affects civilian vessels," the ministry said in a statement.

Calling on all parties in the Black Sea, the statement urged them to "implement concrete measures" to ensure navigational safety.

"Unless preventive measures are taken, the escalation in the Black Sea will have multidimensional adverse consequences, including for food security," it added.

"The safety and security of our citizens is our highest priority, and their condition is being closely monitored," it further said.





