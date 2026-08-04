Turkish intel chief meets Hamas leader in Istanbul to discuss Gaza peace plan: Sources

Turkish National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin on Monday met with Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Khalil al-Hayya and an accompanying delegation in Istanbul, where they discussed efforts to advance the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, according to sources.

The meeting focused on a roadmap prepared for the transition to the second phase of the peace plan, with participants emphasizing Hamas' positive response to the proposal, the sources told Anadolu.

The sides also expressed concern that Israel had intensified its military operations in Gaza instead of responding to the roadmap.

They stressed that the international community should act to stop Israeli aggression as soon as possible.

Participants also discussed violations of Palestinian rights in the West Bank and East Jerusalem while Israel's military campaign in Gaza continues.

They highlighted ongoing illegal Israeli settlement activity in the occupied territories and a sharp increase in violence by Israeli occupiers.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was also discussed during the meeting and Türkiye reaffirmed its support for Gaza through both political efforts and initiatives aimed at improving humanitarian assistance, the sources said.

The meeting also underscored Türkiye's efforts to mobilize the international community to end Israel's massacres in Gaza, prevent violations of Palestinian rights in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and increase humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Participants reaffirmed the joint efforts of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt to help secure peace in Gaza.

The Hamas delegation also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Ankara's efforts to help achieve peace in Gaza.





