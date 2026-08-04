Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli violations in Gaza, urge ceasefire compliance

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar on Monday strongly condemned ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel is targeting healthcare facilities and medical infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and breaching international law.

In a joint statement issued by the three mediating countries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attacks, which have killed civilians including women and children, "constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

The mediators urged Israel to comply with its obligations under international law and fully uphold its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, and said that the continued violations breach the deal and undermine efforts to implement its second phase.

The statement said the violations come even after Hamas and other Palestinian factions announced their acceptance of the roadmap, "especially the provision concerning the confinement of weapons," and warned the violations threaten de-escalation efforts while worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar renewed their call for the full protection of civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian personnel, and demanded the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies throughout the Gaza Strip.

The three countries also urged the international community to pressure Israel to meet its obligations under international law and the ceasefire agreement "in a manner that ensures the completion of President Trump's peace plan."

The mediators noted that Trump had described reaching consensus on the roadmap for the second phase as a "historic agreement" and stressed the need to prevent any actions that could derail efforts toward a sustainable de-escalation, a permanent ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.





